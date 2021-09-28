Sam Riddle

ALL ACCESS is saddened to report the passing of former then-RKO Top 40 giant KHJ-A/LOS ANGELES “Boss Jock” SAM RIDDLE this week (9/27) at the age of 85 at his home in PALM DESERT, CA following a battle with Lewy Body Syndrome.

In addition to his 9p-12mid shift at KHJ, RIDDLE spent years at crosstown KFWB, KRLA, and later KDAY and KROQ. He also had a long TV career as producer and announcer for "STAR SEARCH." RIDDLE also went on to host "HOLLYWOOD A-GO-GO," "9TH STREET WEST," "BOSS CITY," and "SOUNDS OF NOW."

RIDDLE is survived by his wife of 54 years, ADRIENNE, children SCOTT and COURTNEY, and grandchildren MIRACLE and GARIN.

A GOFUNDME page has been set up to offset the medical expenses.

« see more Net News