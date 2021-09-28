Charese Fruge, Keke Hampton

In this week's ALL ACCESS “WOMEN TO WATCH” column, MC MEDIA Principal CHARESE FRUGE gets the scoop about the fascinating career of KEKE HAMPTON, iHEARTMEDIA/CHICAGO’s Digital Program Manager and an air personality on WGCI-F (CHICAGO’s # 1 For HIP HOP and R&B), and co-host of the “What More Can I Say” Podcast.

Musing about what may come her way down the road, KEKE said, “As an intern, I watched and worked closely with a very powerful female program director named KRIS KELLEY (RIP). Through that experience I developed an interest in programming and leading radio stations. As an industry, we need to empower more women, coach future leaders, and share knowledge. One of my goals is to start a mentoring program for women across the industry. Having a mentor is so important and valuable at every stage in life.”

Every week in ALL ACCESS' "WOMEN TO WATCH," CHARESE FRUGE talks to a woman from one of the many sides of our various businesses—from the boardroom to the production room to the promotion room to the air studio. This week, find out about KEKE here.

