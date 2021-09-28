Kareem Abdul-Jabbar (Photo: Featureflash Photo Agency / Shutterstock.com)

SONOS RADIO revealed their fall line-up of original programming, including a new artist-curated station from ERYKAH BADU and a collaboration station from IMPULSE! RECORDS and avid jazz fan and historian KAREEM ABDUL-JABBAR. The platform also announced plans to roll out additional sleep and holiday stations, alongside new premieres and seasons of its podcast-style shows on SONOS SOUND SYSTEM.

SONOS Director/Content & Brand Platforms JOE DAWSON commented, “SONOS RADIO has seen explosive growth in the last year, with listening hours nearly doubling as consumers embrace the golden age of audio and spend more time streaming their favorite music, audiobooks and podcasts at home,. In a year where artists and consumers have been stripped of in-person concerts and festivals, SONOS RADIO has become an important platform for creators to develop unique audio experiences and reach their fans directly where they are - at home.”

ERYKAH BADU’s BADUBOTRON RADIO offers psychedelic funk, retro soul, classic rock, spiritual jazz and experimental hip hop.

IMPULSE! RECORDS RADIO, hosted by ABDUL-JABBAR, commemorates the 60th anniversary of the legendary jazz label that’s home to all-time greats including JOHN and ALICE COLTRANE, RAY CHARLES, QUINCY JONES and more. KAREEM will revisit the role of jazz music in his upbringing and its deep roots in AFRICAN-AMERICAN history and culture.

Expanded sleep stations composed and mastered by WILCO's MIKAEL JORGENSEN; HALOWEEN-themed stations and international underground music scenes are also featured on SONOS RADIO.

New show premieres on SONOS SOUND SYSTEM include IMAGINARY SOUNDTRACKS, FAMOUS LAST WORDS, DADA STRAIN RADIO and MUSIC IS EVERYTHING. All shows can be streamed on-demand in the in-app archive and on MIXCLOUD.

Returning shows to SONOS SOUND SYSTEM include season two of SHEROES MIXTAPE MEMOIR and CALL & RESPONSE, and season five of RADIO HOUR guests, including JUNGLEPUSSY, CAN, ANGELIQUE KIDJO, GEORGE CLINTON, SEINABO SEY, ANIKA, KERO KERO BONITO and more.

