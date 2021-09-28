Mini-Season Today

JAM STREET MEDIA/AMAZE MEDIA LABS and KROMATIC MEDIA's "APPLACHIAN MYSTERIA" true crime podcast is posting a special mini-season TODAY (9/29) looking at the HUNTINGTON MALL sexual assault crimes of 1987.

The series, hosted by West Virginians J. KENDALL PERKINSON and SARAH JAMES MCLAUGHLIN, has previously posted two seasons, one on the WEST VIRGINIA UNIVERSITY co-ed murders and a second on a mysterious death in SAVAGE RIVER STATE FOREST in MARYLAND, and is planning a third season in JANUARY, "Outlandish," focused on a murder on the APPLACHIAN TRAIL and interconnected stories.

