SALEM MEDIA GROUP SVP RUSS HAUTH is retiring from the company after 34 years, effective OCTOBER 22nd. HAUTH headed the company's Office of Government Relations and has also served as Executive Director of the NATIONAL RELIGIOUS BROADCASTERS Music License Committee.

SALEM MINNEAPOLIS GM NIC ANDERSON will add Government Relations duties along with his market responsibilities. “It’s always good to reward talented people inside the company when new opportunities arise,” said SALEM Pres./Broadcast Media DAVID SANTRELLA.

