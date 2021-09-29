Marathon

FRIDAY (10/1) is the 11th annual WORLD COLLEGE RADIO DAY, and to celebrate, 24 college radio stations in 24 countries will once again broadcast a 24-Hour "Global Marathon" kicking off at midnight Central European Summer Time (CEST). The marathon will stream worldwide at LIVE365.

"It's such a joy to see how student radio stations from NEW ZEALAND in the east, to COSTA RICA in the west, are coming together to do a 24-hour broadcasting marathon," said K103 GOTHENBURG STUDENT RADIO/SWEDEN Head and WORLD COLLEGE RADIO Pres. EVA GUSTAVFSSON.. "They're painting a beautiful picture of the love and effort we put into our passion -- radio."

"LIVE365 is proud and excited to be helping WORLD COLLEGE RADIO DAY 2021 stream their 24-Hour Global Marathon for the third year in a row. LIVE365 and college radio have had a great relationship for decades, so it just makes sense that we give all our efforts to make this 11th annual event another big success," said LICE365 GM JASON STODDARD. "Not only will we be behind the scenes pushing audio and ensuring a smooth stream, but we'll also be tuning in for the pure enjoyment of hearing students broadcasting from around the world."

