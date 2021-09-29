Alarcón

A podcast host is among the recipients of this year's "genius grant" fellowships from the JOHN D. AND CATHERINE T. MACARTHUR FOUNDATION. NPR "RADIO AMBULANTE" writer/producer/host DANIEL ALARCÓN will receive the no-strings-attached $625,000 grant

ALARCON started "RADIO AMBULANTE" in 2012; he also serves as an assistant professor at COLUMBIA JOURNALISM SCHOOL. He was selected for the grant for "chronicling the social and cultural ties that connect Spanish-speaking communities across the AMERICAS."

"As we emerge from the shadows of the past two years, this class of 25 Fellows helps us reimagine what's possible," said MACARTHUR FELLOWSHIP Managing DIr. CECILIA CONRAD. "They demonstrate that creativity has no boundaries." The "genius grants" are granted to individuals selected by a committee from anonymous nominations and honorees learn of their nomination and grants for the first time via a surprise phone call offering congratulations.

