March 6-8

BORRELL ASSOCIATES' 12th annual LOCAL ADVERTISING CONFERENCE (LOAC) is returning to an in-person event for 2022, and a $600 early-bird discount expires at midnight THURSDAY (9/30),

The event in MIAMI MARCH 6-8 is themed "Meet the Successors," with in-depth examination of a dozen companies which have successfully transitioned to digital, including sessions on sports betting with DRAFTKINGS' EZRA KUCHARZ, OTT/Connected TV best practices, longer-form video marketing, the cannabis market, digital agencies, branded content, and other topics.

Find out more and register by clicking here.

« see more Net News