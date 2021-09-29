Roberts

AUDACY AC WKTK (98.5 KTK)/GAINESVILLE, FL morning host STORM ROBERTS is set to retire. His last day on the air will be FRIDAY, OCTOBER 1. ROBERTS is wrapping up a 51-year career in broadcasting, 35 of those years at WKTK.

AUDACY/GAINESVILLE SVP/Market Mgr. PETER ROTHFUSS commented, "We extend our sincerest gratitude, STORM, from all of us, for your dedication to our industry, our community, and our amazing company."

