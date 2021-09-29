York (Photo: Matt Woolliscroft)

The COUNTRY MUSIC ASSOCIATION (CMA) has awarded U.K. concert promoter CHRIS YORK with its 2021 "JO WALKER MEADOR International Award," which recognizes outstanding achievement by an individual in advocating and supporting Country music’s marketing development in territories outside the UNITED STATES.

YORK is the Director of SJM CONCERTS, one of the largest concert promoters in the U.K., as well as one of the founding co-promoters of the U.K.’s largest Country music festival, COUNTRY TO COUNTRY (C2C).

YORK was presented with the award virtually on MONDAY (9/27) via a special video from artists and industry members in NASHVILLE and the U.K. The video included messages from LITTLE BIG TOWN, CMA CEO SARAH TRAHERN, CMA VP/International Relations and Development MILLY OLYKAN, LIVE NATION WOMEN Pres./Chief Strategy Officer ALI HARNELL, CAA Agent NIGEL HASSLER and WME NASHVILLE Partner/Co-Head and CMA International Committee Chair JAY WILLIAMS.

“We are thrilled to congratulate CHRIS on this honor," said TRAHERN. "His impact on Country music has enabled artists in every stage of their career to begin building their platforms in the U.K. and beyond. His commitment to introducing U.K. audiences to fresh and new talent each year has helped drive the profile and consumption of Country music in the U.K. at an incredible rate. We are so grateful for CHRIS’ work across our Country music community.”

