Moss

PREMIERE NETWORKS starts THE MARK MOSS SHOW in national syndication OCTOBER 2. The new three-hour weekend show is hosted by MARK MOSS, an investor, entrepreneur, cryptocurrency analyst and host of the MARKET DISRUPTORS podcast/YOUTUBE series. The show will also be available as a podcast on iHEARTRADIO and other podcast platforms. MOSS, and the show, aim to help audiences understand and navigate the world of cryptocurrencies, as well as other investment strategies.

MOSS commented, "We’re witnessing the most important technological revolution right now – it’s the greatest ‘asymmetric opportunity’ of our lifetime. But to take advantage of this opportunity, you need to have asymmetric information and you need to know what most others do not. That’s what I’m excited to share with listeners each and every week, so they can participate in this revolution today!”

PREMIERE NETWORKS Pres. JULIE TALBOT added, "MARK is uniquely qualified to inform and educate audiences on how to make smart investments, grow their money, understand the financial markets and prepare for the future. He doesn’t just talk the talk, he walks the walk. We look forward to sharing MARK’s knowledge and expertise with listeners every weekend!"

THE MARK MOSS SHOW replay podcast is distributed by the iHEARTPODCAST NETWORK and available on demand following the broadcast as three one-hour shows on MONDAYS, WEDNESDAYS, and FRIDAYS.

