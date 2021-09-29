WAITING FOR SMITH is fronted by BRITISH singer/songwriter HARRY LLOYD. Formerly a ski instructor in the FRENCH ALPS, HARRY broke his back in two places during avalanche training. After spending a year in bed recuperating and learning to play guitar, he formed WAITING FOR SMITH, named after endlessly waiting for their original drummer, SMITH, who always failed to show. Harry's story is inspiring. Will "Lost in Your Light" be as well? Find out in today's PASSPORT APPROVED.

