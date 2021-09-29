Tom Joyner

URBAN ONE/REACH MEDIA’s retired syndicated host TOM JOYNER's TOM JOYNER FOUNDATION will launch the 2022 ASTRAZENECA Scholarship Initiative Program for exceptional students attending Historically Black Colleges & Universities (HBCUs).

ASTRAZENECA will award two $15,000 scholarships to students selected by a selection committee. In addition, each student will also be assigned an ASTRAZENECA employee as a mentor for one academic semester.

JOYNER said, "From our very first meeting with ASTRAZENECA, I knew they were the right partner for my FOUNDATION's mission of helping to keep kids in HBCUs. We are even more ex-cited about ASTRAZENECA's commitment to the mentorship program to help ensure a great future for our HBCU kids and look forward to working together to continue to make a difference."

ASTRA-ZENECA US MEDICAL AFFAIRS ONCOLOGY DIVISION VP CAMILLE HERTZKA added, "America’s Historically Black Colleges & Universities are institutions of excellence, producing some of the world’s greatest thought leaders and cultural influencers. That is why I am so excited about ASTRAZENECA partnering with THE TOM JOYNER FOUNDATION to support students at these amazing schools.”

The program is open to sophomores, juniors, and seniors with a GPA of 3.2 or higher. Applicants must provide an application form, a video essay, and a transcript verifying their GPA. The deadline for applications is NOV. 5th.

