Clare

Two days after announcing that he was stepping down from his job as PD/afternoon host at CUMULUS MEDIA WNNF (CAT COUNTRY 94.1)/CINCINNATI (NET NEWS 9/27), CHRIS CLARE has been named Dir./Country Programming for BINNIE MEDIA's WOLF-branded properties, including WTHT (99.9 THE WOLF)/PORTLAND, ME. He succeeds COREY GARRISON, who departed last week (NET NEWS 9/20).

The move marks a return to PORTLAND for CLARE, who previously programmed WTHT from APRIL of 2017 until leaving for CINCINNATI in 2017. He has also had stops at stations in the INDIANAPOLIS, DENVER, NEW ORLEANS and PENSACOLA markets.

“CHRIS is the perfect choice for this role and our team," said BINNIE MEDIA VP/Programming HEATH COLE. "Not only does he have a proven track record of success, but he has a fresh perspective, and enthusiasm, that we know will take THE WOLF to the next level.”

“CHRIS brings the experience, expertise, and excitement to our team that is infectious," said BINNIE MEDIA Pres. MASSIMO ROSATI. "We can't wait for him to be back with us."

"I want to thank MASSIMO ROSATI and HEATH COLE for the opportunity to return to BINNIE MEDIA and PORTLAND," said CLARE. "I look forward to working with them and a great team at continuing to strengthen THE WOLF brand in NEW ENGLAND. I also want to thank [CUMULUS'] JOHN DIMICK and CHARLIE COOK, also JON LAING, and KEITH MITCHELL in CINCINNATI for four great years. Thankfully, I still have some of my winter clothes."

