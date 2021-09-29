Mays And Ashton (Photos: Twitter)

DAVE MAYS, creator of THE SOURCE magazine and THE ST. JAMES Co-CEO KENDRICK ASHTON have teamed to launch BREAKBEAT, a Hip-Hop podcast network.

MAYS said, "I've had a 40-year love affair with Hip-Hop, and over that time, it has grown into the most important cultural force in the world. Podcasting is a medium that is bringing to light many new, important, and much-needed voices and perspectives, and it is ripe for a Hip-Hop infusion. Our vision for Breakbeat is for it to comprehensively serve the Hip-Hop community with the love, respect, and authenticity it so richly deserves."

ASHTON added, "The compelling stories, nuanced and sophisticated perspectives, and inspiring history of Hip-Hop need a platform that unapologetically embraces the beauty, power, and importance of the culture. BREAKBEAT will be wholly immersed in the culture, not visiting or critiquing it from afar."

BREAKBEAT's initial lineup includes "DON'T CALL ME WHITE GIRL," which premiered YESTERDAY (9/28); "CULTURATI: CONVERSATIONS WITH KIERNA MAYO," hosted by the co-founder of HONEY magazine and premiering OCTOBER 5th; and "THE WRAP IT UP SHOW," with comic FUNNY MARCO, debuting OCTOBER 5th..

