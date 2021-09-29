Begins October 1st

The NASHVILLE SONGWRITERS ASSOCIATION INTERNATIONAL (NSAI) is set to host its 22nd annual song contest. Starting FRIDAY, OCTOBER 1st at 12p (CT) songwriters around the world will be able to submit their songs and/or lyrics for a chance to win up to $5,000 cash, a one-year single-song contract with ANTHEM ENTERTAINMENT, tickets to the 2022 CMT Awards, a three-day trip to NASHVILLE, and one of two mentor sessions, among other prizes.

The winner of the Song category gets a one-on-one mentor session with RHETT AKINS, and the Lyric-Only category winner will get the opportunity to learn from Pop songwriting sensation ALI TAMPOSI in a one-on-one mentor session of their own. More information is available at nsaisongcontest.com.

