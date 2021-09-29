Jack Hammer Ready To Rock Mornings

ADAMS RADIO Classic Rock WXKE (963XKE)/FORT WAYNE, IN is bringing back veteran market personality JACK HAMMER for mornings starting MONDAY, OCTOBER 4th, replacing the syndicated FREE BEER & HOT WINGS show. HAMMER began his FORT WAYNE radio run in 1990 and hosted morning and afternoon shows in the market for 20 years before becoming Executive Dir. of the THREE RIVERS FESTIVAL over the last 11 years.

WXKE PD JJ FABINI said, “Having been lucky enough to have worked with JACK on the radio, I can attest to how much he has been missed in his hiatus from the air. I’m also lucky enough to call him my friend, and I think many people who have tuned in to his radio programs over the years have a similar feeling. WXKE has been rooted in local, community-based broadcasting since it’s inception as a rock station in the late 70s. It’s an honor and privilege to return a legendary, well-loved hometown broadcaster to the airwaves on ‘XKE – long live rock!”

HAMMER said, “I never thought that I would once again be so excited about getting up at 4am, but the opportunities and possibilities that lie ahead are boundless. I look forward to once again entertaining people on the radio, and doing it on WXKE, the rock station I listened to growing up in FORT WAYNE is the icing on the cake."

« see more Net News