BLUE NOTE RECORDS is saddened to announce the passing of HAMMOND B3 organ legend and NEA Jazz Master DR. LONNIE SMITH. SMITH died today (9/29) of at his home in FT. LAUDERDALE, FL. He was 79 years old. His death was confirmed by his manager, HOLLY CASE. The cause was PULMONARY FIBROSIS. A celebration of his life and music will be planned in NEW YORK CITY.

SMITH is known as one of the funkiest and most inventive organists to ever walk the earth. He made his name on BLUE NOTE in the late-1960s and returned home to the label in 2016. SMITH was born in BUFFALO, NY on JULY 3rd, 1942 and had an early musical influence in his mother, who sparked a love of gospel, blues, and jazz music. As a teenager, he was introduced to the HAMMOND organ and began immersing himself in the records of WILD BILL DAVIS, BILL DOGGETT, and JIMMY SMITH, as well as paying rapt attention to the church organ. SMITH’s first gigs were at the PINE GRILL, a BUFFALO club where he came to the attention of LOU DONALDSON, JACK MCDUFF, and GEORGE BENSON, eventually joining BENSON’s quartet and moving to NYC.

After appearing on BENSON’s albums IT’S UPTOWN AND THE GEORGE BENSON COOKBOOK, SMITH released his debut album FINGER LICKIN’ GOOD for COLUMBIA. He then joined LOU DONALDSON’s band and made his first BLUE NOTE appearance on the saxophonist’s hit 1967 album ALLIGATOR BOOGALOO. Two more DONALDSON dates followed (MR. SHING-A-LING and MIDNIGHT CREEPER) before SMITH was offered his own BLUE NOTE deal and made his label debut with THINK! in 1968 produced by BLUE NOTE co-founder FRANCIS WOLFF. SMITH went on to record another four BLUE NOTE albums over the next two years (TURNING POINT, MOVE YOUR HAND, DRIVES and LIVE AT CLUB MOZAMBIQUE) all of which are regarded as soul jazz classics. Many tracks from SMITH’s catalog have been sampled widely in Hip-Hop by artists including A TRIBE CALLED QUEST, WU-TANG CLAN, and others.

After his first run of BLUE NOTE albums, SMITH recorded for many other labels, including GROOVE MERCHANT, PALMETTO, and his own label PILGRIMAGE. Earlier this year, SMITH released his final album BREATHE, the third new album since his 2016 return to BLUE NOTE. Produced by DON WAS, BREATHE was a dynamic eight-song set, six tracks of which were recorded during SMITH’s 75th birthday celebration at the JAZZ STANDARD in NEW YORK CITY in 2017.

SMITH said about his return to the label, “BLUE NOTE is like family. It’s like I never left. Everybody is great to work with. They give me the opportunity to play my life, to tell my story.”

SMITH once said about the organ, “It’s an extension of my being. It’s a part of my lens. It breathes for me. It speaks for me. I feel every bit of the organ. It’s like electricity—a fire that goes through my body. You can feel it vibrate. There’s nothing like it. It lifts me up, it crawls through the pores of the room.”





