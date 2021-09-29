Shannon Casey

WASSERMAN MUSIC has hired veteran agent SHANNON CASEY as SVP, Fairs & Festivals. Her first day will be FRIDAY, OCTOBER 1st, and she'll work out of the agency's NASHVILLE office.

CASEY joins WASSERMAN following more than two decades at CREATIVE ARTISTS AGENCY (CAA) in NASHVILLE, where she represented some of the most notable live performance talent in the music business. A graduate of NASHVILLE's BELMONT UNIVERSITY, CASEY has been an active volunteer and concert committee member at THISTLE FARMS and THISTLE STOP CAFE, served on the board of the NASHVILLE FILM FESTIVAL, and coordinated the CAA FOUNDATION's philanthropic efforts with METRO NASHVILLE PUBLIC SCHOOLS and the PENCIL FOUNDATION. She is a member of NARAS, the ACADEMY OF COUNTRY MUSIC and THE COUNTRY MUSIC ASSOCIATION.

CASEY said, "I am delighted to join the WASSERMAN MUSIC team. I look forward to working with some of the most passionate and respected agents in the business. I can't wait to reconnect with all the fair and festival talent buyers with whom it has been my pleasure to work over the years, and I'm excited about creating new touring opportunities for a dynamic roster of talented artists."

WASSERMAN SVP LENORE KINDER added, "The addition of SHANNON to WASSERMAN MUSIC brings irreplaceable experience and expertise in a rapidly evolving economy in fairs and festivals. She has cultivated decades of meaningful relationships with her buyers, and I have no doubt they're just as eager to get back to business with her as we are!"

« see more Net News