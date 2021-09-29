Combining With WBEZ?

CHICAGO PUBLIC MEDIA, parent of noncommercial News-Talk WBEZ/CHICAGO, is in talks to enter a partnership with the CHICAGO SUN-TIMES that may involve combining ownership of the radio station and newspaper.

An email from CHICAGO PUBLIC MEDIA Interim CEO MATT MOOG confirmed a report by ROBERTFEDER.COM that his company is "exploring partnerships and opportunities with the CHICAGO SUN-TIMES to strengthen local journalism in the city and our region.” FEDER's report included the possibility that the ownership entities may merge, but MOOG's email did not address the specifics of any deal; FEDER added that the board of CHICAGO PUBLIC MEDIA will vote on a merger plan in a closed meeting TODAY (9/29).

WBEZ is reporting that SUN-TIMES CEO NYKIA WRIGHT told the paper's staff WEDNESDAY in an email that the talks are being held "to determine if there is an opportunity to become a combined entity. It is very important to note that we are not close to any deal. Opportunities like this require a lot of due diligence.... Please be assured that the current ownership group is committed to protecting your employment and will continue to invest in the paper with or without any potential future partnership.”

