Three more radio station licensees have reached Consent Decrees with the FCC to settle online public file violations.

NORTHERN MONTANA COLLEGE (KNMC/HAVRE, MT), CD BROADCASTING INC. (KLMJ/HAMPTON, IA), and ST. MACRINA MEDIA AND EDUCATION SOCIETY (KTRU/LA HARPE, KS) agreed to create and implement compliance plans but are not being fined for their transgressions.

And the Commission proposed a $3,000 fine against CARLOS LOPEZ for late license renewal applications for K287BP/SOUTH PADRE ISLAND, TX and K240FC/CONROE, TX.

