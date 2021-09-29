Sold

BURKE BROADCASTING, LLC is transferring News-Talk WALT-F/MERIDIAN, MS; Classic Hits WKZB (97.9 THE BUZZ)/NEWTON, MS; and Classic Country WUCL (CLASSIC COUNTRY 105.7)/DE KALB, MS to BRYAN HOLLIDAY's MERIDIAN MEDIA GROUP, LLC for assumption of a $475,000 note to ROBERT HOLLIDAY (NEW SOUTH COMMUNICATIONS).

In another filing with the FCC, shareholders GREGORY F. BUSER and the ROBERT B. HILTON AND KATY L. HILTON TRUST, ROBERT HILTON Trustee, are redeeming their shares in KNZA, INC., licensee of Oldies KTNC-A-K296HK and KLZA (SUNNY 101.3)/ FALLS CITY, NE; Country KNZA/HIAWATHA, KS; Country KMZA/SENECA, KS; and Country KAIR-F/HORTON, KS, for an aggregate $1,813,878, paid partly in cash and partly in a promissory note. JUSTIN FLUKE will hold 100% of the company after the transaction closes.

WORD POWER, INC. has requested a Silent STA for WPFR-A/TERRE HAUTE, IN because "the transmitter for the station has become inoperable."

The Commission has granted an STA to AMERICAN FAMILY ASSOCIATION to operate WWGV/GROVE CITY, OH with reduced power due to an antenna malfunction.

And EC BROADCASTING (EDWARD DE LA HUNT) has closed on the sale of Country KXKK (HOT COUNTRY 92.5), Adult Standards KDKK (STARSTATION 97.5), Classic Country KPRM-A, and K263BR/PARK RAPIDS, MN and K242AY/WALKER, MN; NORMIN BROADCASTING CORPORATION (DAVID DE LA HUNT) has closed on the sale of K234CQ/STAPLES, MN; EDWARD DE LA HUNT has closed on the sale of Classic Hits-KAKK-A and K229DJ/WALKER, MN; and CAROL J. DE LA HUNT has closed on the sale of AC KQKK (KQ 102)/WALKER, MN, all to DE LA HUNT MEDIA, INC (EDWARD P. (BUTCH) DE LA HUNT and TAMARA A. DE LA HUNT) for $1.15 million.

