Deadline Approaching

The deadline to purchase tickets to the 2021 COUNTRY RADIO HALL OF FAME Induction Dinner and Awards Ceremony, to be held WEDNESDAY, OCTOBER 13th at THE WESTIN in NASHVILLE (NET NEWS 9/1), is WEDNESDAY, OCTOBER 6th. Purchase tickets here.

Individual tickets are $150 per person and can be purchased here. For tables and sponsorship opportunities, please email ASHLEY BOURQUE at ashley@crb.org. The Class of 2021 inductees will be honored, and will include four off-air radio broadcasters and four on-air radio personalities. The off-air honorees are BOB CALL, RJ CURTIS, BILL HAGY and the late NORM SCHRUTT. The on-air honorees are HEATHER FROGLEAR, BUZZ JACKSON, BOB PICKETT and ANGIE WARD. Find more information about this year’s honorees here.

