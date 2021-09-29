Three New Members

AUDACY News KYW-A-WPHI (KYW NEWSRADIO)/PHILADELPHIA has inducted three new members into its Hall of Fame. The honorees are former longtime KYW News Dir. STEVE BUTLER, former morning anchor and current TEMPLE UNIVERSITY football and men's basketball TV play-by-play announcer HARRY DONAHUE, and former anchor STEVE NIKAZY.

“These three inductees dedicated their long, storied careers to informing the PHILADELPHIA region,” said SVP/Market Mgr. DAVID YADGAROFF “They helped build the legacy of KYW NEWSRADIO into what it is today, and are incredibly deserving of this honor.”

