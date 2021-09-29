McCrae

MELISSA "MEL" McCRAE has joined the "Cat Pak" morning show at WYCT (CAT COUNTRY 98.7)/PENSACOLA, FL. She will co-host with WYCT PD and morning show veteran BRENT LANE. She succeeds former morning host CANDY CULLERTON, who left in MARCH after 8 1/2 years at the station.

McCRAE comes to PENSACOLA from BRYAN-COLLEGE STATION, TX, where she most recently was MD and morning host at BRAZOS VALLEY COMMUNICATIONS' KORA.

“I am so excited to join BRENT on The Cat Pak Morning Show and be a part of the CAT COUNTRY 98.7 family,” said McCRAE.

“We have looked for the right person for a long time, and after talking with many talented personalities, we know this is going to be a great fit," said LANE. "I’m excited to welcome her to our team and our community.”

