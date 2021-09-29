Perfectly Aged 26 Years

ALL ACCESS has launched a new format email product: Top 40/Rhythm - EVERY OTHER DAILY. The Top 40/Rhythm email gets delivered to ALL ACCESS subscribers every MONDAY, WEDNESDAY and FRIDAY. The WEDNESDAY Top 40/Rhythm - EVERY OTHER DAILY now replaces the TUESDAY Rhythm eWeekly. Still with me? There's a quiz on all this FRIDAY.

Here's a lil rundown on what you’ll see EVERY OTHER DAILY from Top 40/Rhythm Editor PETE JONES.

Monday Music Meeting

-Top 40/Rhythm Talk - Highlighting chart debuts, the latest Cool New Music, music news, format Net News, ratings highlights, and more!

-Hot Picks - Most Picked Songs Of The Week

-MEDIABASE Exclusive Chart Analysis by ANTHONY ACAMPORA

-MEDIABASE Published Chart

-Rate The Music

-Ratings Scorecard by format

Wednesday Top 40/Rhythm Add Board Recap

-Top 40/Rhythm Talk - JONES highlights the Top 5 Most Added songs in the format, the latest Cool New Music, music news, format Net News, and more!

-MEDIABASE Top Adds

-MEDIABASE Building Chart

-MEDIABASE Taking Off

-10 Questions

-Hot Videos this week

New Music Friday: Top 40/Rhythm eWeekly Recap

-Top 40/Rhythm Talk - highlighting all the Cool New Music Of The Week, Greatest Gainers, music news, format Net News, and more!

-Cool New Music Of The Week

-MEDIABASE Spincrease

-Programmer Of The Week

-Net News

-Artist Info

-Industry Snaps

-Future Releases - Impacting Next Week!

You may even see birthdays...memes…puppies...emojis…throwback pics of Greg Lawley…random cleavage (including buttcrack) and what-not.

Pete - The Urban Lumberjack Halloween 2018

If you didn't get Today's Top 40/Rhythm -- Every Other Daily, contact PETE JONES at pjones@allaccess.com.





« see more Net News