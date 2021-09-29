-
All Access Fires Up A New Format Email
by Pete Jones
September 29, 2021 at 12:33 PM (PT)What do you think? Add your comment below.
-
ALL ACCESS has launched a new format email product: Top 40/Rhythm - EVERY OTHER DAILY. The Top 40/Rhythm email gets delivered to ALL ACCESS subscribers every MONDAY, WEDNESDAY and FRIDAY. The WEDNESDAY Top 40/Rhythm - EVERY OTHER DAILY now replaces the TUESDAY Rhythm eWeekly. Still with me? There's a quiz on all this FRIDAY.
Here's a lil rundown on what you’ll see EVERY OTHER DAILY from Top 40/Rhythm Editor PETE JONES.
Monday Music Meeting
-Top 40/Rhythm Talk - Highlighting chart debuts, the latest Cool New Music, music news, format Net News, ratings highlights, and more!
-Hot Picks - Most Picked Songs Of The Week
-MEDIABASE Exclusive Chart Analysis by ANTHONY ACAMPORA
-MEDIABASE Published Chart
-Rate The Music
-Ratings Scorecard by format
Wednesday Top 40/Rhythm Add Board Recap
-Top 40/Rhythm Talk - JONES highlights the Top 5 Most Added songs in the format, the latest Cool New Music, music news, format Net News, and more!
-MEDIABASE Top Adds
-MEDIABASE Building Chart
-MEDIABASE Taking Off
-10 Questions
-Hot Videos this week
New Music Friday: Top 40/Rhythm eWeekly Recap
-Top 40/Rhythm Talk - highlighting all the Cool New Music Of The Week, Greatest Gainers, music news, format Net News, and more!
-Cool New Music Of The Week
-MEDIABASE Spincrease
-Programmer Of The Week
-Net News
-Artist Info
-Industry Snaps
-Future Releases - Impacting Next Week!
You may even see birthdays...memes…puppies...emojis…throwback pics of Greg Lawley…random cleavage (including buttcrack) and what-not.
Pete - The Urban Lumberjack Halloween 2018
If you didn't get Today's Top 40/Rhythm -- Every Other Daily, contact PETE JONES at pjones@allaccess.com.