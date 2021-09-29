Blair -- Always In Our Hearts

Industry friends will have the opportunity to celebrate the life of JERRY BLAIR, who died earlier this month (NET NEWS 9/8).

On SUNDAY, OCTOBER 17th, from 3-5p (ET)/noon-2p (PT) hear memories from those who knew him best within the music community via a virtual gathering. It'll be a unique opportunity to remember, cry and laugh about stories with other people missing the beloved JERRY BLAIR.

BIG LOUD President/Partner GREG THOMPSON will be officiating this heartfelt event. Please make sure to RSVP, here.

« see more Net News