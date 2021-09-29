Nominated For Two 'Mark Awards'

MEGATRAX has been nominated twice for the 2021 MARK AWARDS, both in the same category of “Best Use in a Commercial Advertisement.” The company, which is currently celebrating 30 Years, was nominated for the track “This Place is Burning Up”- from the MEGATRAX Album: FUNK POP, and another track entitled: “Mischief and Mayhem” from the MEGATRAX Album: GOTHIC FANTASY: LONDON ORCHESTRAL SERIES.

The 7th Annual MARK AWARDS honor and celebrate the achievements of the production music community. This year’s event will be held WEDNESDAY, OCTOBER 6th, from 5:30-7p, during the annual PRODUCTION MUSIC CONFERENCE (PMC) held by the PRODUCTION MUSIC ASSOCIATION (PMA) at the OMNI HOTEL in LOS ANGELES. The event will consist of both virtual and in-person events held indoors and outdoors. The MARK AWARDS are named in honor of the late ANDY MARK, who was a music library owner and a founding member of the PMA. The awards recognize the very best in production music across 35 categories.





