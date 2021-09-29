Now Free

JOHN CAMERON MITCHELL ("HEDWIG AND THE ANGRY INCH") and BRYAN WELLER's star-studded podcast musical "ANTHEM: HOMONCULUS," originally released by LUMINARY as a paid-subscription-only podcast in 2019, is now being released for free on all podcast platforms starting with two episodes posted on OCTOBER 13th in a deal with ACAST. The 10-episode, six-hour show from TOPIC STUDIOS, featuring MITCHELL, GLENN CLOSE, CYNTHIA ERIVO, PATTI LUPONE, and many others, sports a 31-song original soundtrack.

"Co-writer BRYAN WELLER and I are thrilled that ACAST will be rereleasing ANTHEM: HOMUNCULUS as a free musical podcast series so that many more folks can enjoy our 10-episode, 40-character, 31-song musical odyssey that ROLLING STONE called ‘a hallucinatory masterpiece,’” said MITCHELL. “GLENN CLOSE sings heavy metal nailed to a cross! CYNTHIA ERIVO preaches as a soulful revivalist for the Virgin Mary! PATTI LUPONE is a jazz-singing, strung out nun! Of all my work, HOMUNCULUS is the piece I'm most proud of creating.”

“JOHN CAMERON MITCHELL and BRYAN WELLER’s pioneering ANTHEM: HOMUNCULUS, a remarkable blend of musical artistry and fearless storytelling, transformed our understanding of what podcasts could be,” said TOPIC STUDIOS Pres. MARIA ZUCKERMAN. “We’re thrilled that everyone can now discover -- and rediscover -- this extraordinary work.”

“What TOPIC STUDIOS, JOHN CAMERON MITCHELL, and BRYAN WELLER have done with ANTHEM: HOMUNCULUS is not only revolutionary in the world of podcasts, but within the worlds of fiction and theater as well,” said ACAST Partner Manager BECKY CELESTINA. “So rarely does a high-caliber musical podcast with an all-star cast come along for listeners to enjoy — which is why it was so important to us to make ANTHEM available widely, for fans on every podcast platform. With BROADWAY’s long-awaited reopening upon us, it feels apt that this podcast is following suit and opening up to audiences everywhere.”

