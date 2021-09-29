New Shows

iHEARTPODCAST NETWORK's latest additions include a true crime show, a "talk-show-style" podcast with a brother-sister duo, and a pair of reality show personalities chatting with each other.

The shows include "QUEEN OF THE CON: THE IRISH HEIRESS," hosted by JONATHAN WALTON and co-produced by AYR MEDIA, telling the story of a con artist and how she sole WALTON's life savings; "HOW DID WE GET WEIRD," from WILL FERRELL's BIG MONEY PLAYERS NETWORK and hosted by sibling comics VANESSA and JONAH BAYER; and "TAKE 20 WITH MADDIE AND KENZIE ZIEGLER," a 20-minute long conversation podcast with the "DANCE MOMS" personalities.

