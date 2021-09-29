Joe Alan

Voiceover talent JOE ALAN has added another station to his roster thanks to BENZTOWN. He is now the voice of BOLD GOLD MEDIA GROUP's Top 40 WUSL (98.3)/MONTICELLO, NY.

PD CHASE DANIELS said, "JOE brings the perfect mix of energy and confidence we were looking for to take WSUL into a new era! The second we heard his audition, the search was over!"

Click here to hear more from Joe.

« see more Net News