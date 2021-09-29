-
Voice Talent Joe Alan Adds A New Station To His Roster
by Charese Frugé
September 30, 2021 at 1:20 AM (PT)
Voiceover talent JOE ALAN has added another station to his roster thanks to BENZTOWN. He is now the voice of BOLD GOLD MEDIA GROUP's Top 40 WUSL (98.3)/MONTICELLO, NY.
PD CHASE DANIELS said, "JOE brings the perfect mix of energy and confidence we were looking for to take WSUL into a new era! The second we heard his audition, the search was over!"
