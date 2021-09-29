Now Open

EMINEM has opened a brick & mortar version of his MOM'S SPAGHETTI restaurant. Made famous in a line from the EMINEM hit record "Lose Yourself," MOM'S SPAGHETTI has been seen in DETROIT before but only in pop-up form. The new WOODWARD AVENUE location is to be its permanent location. MOM'S SPAGHETTI is across from COMERICA PARK and with the UNION ASSEMBLY restaurant building.

There's also EMINEM retail space above the restaurant. THE TRAILER features MOM'S SPAGHETTI merchandise as well as EMINEM merchandise.

