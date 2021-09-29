Charlie Davis

NASHVILLE-based music marketing firm SONGFLUENCER, which uses data-drive technology to promote music to TIKTOK and other social platforms, has brought on CHARLIE DAVIS to serve as a Senior Software Developer for the company, which recently acquired PREFFY.

Since beginning his role back in MAY, DAVIS has brought a wide range of experience to the table. Having previously served as a web developer at both SPOTIFY and LAYLO, he holds both a Bachelor's and Master's degree from CORNELL UNIVERSITY's Computing and Information Science Department.

Said SONGFLUENCER CTO/Co-Owner LOUIS O'REILLY, "We are thrilled to have CHARLIE be part of our team. Not only is he a talented programmer, he's also a thought leader in the social media influencer marketing space. That combination will help propel our tech, create new products, and provide better results for our clients."

Added DAVIS, grandson of legendary music exec CLIVE DAVIS and son of music entrepreneur FRED DAVIS, "I am tremendously excited to be joining the SONGFLUENCER team, which has cemented itself as a leader in influencer marketing through its emphasis on technology. I look forward to the exciting work ahead as we continue to build powerful products for both artists and creators."

