New Partnership

COLBERT MEDIA GROUP, whose morning show, MURPHY, SAM and JODI airs on over 60 stations nationwide, has announced a partnership with SKYVIEW NETWORKS for sales and services.

SKYVIEW NETWORKS Exec. VP JEANNE-MARIE CONDO said, “MURPHY, SAM and JODI are a very successful morning drive team airing on strong AC stations. They connect in a meaningful way that resonates and starts listeners’ days out just right.”

For more about the show, contact june@colbertmediagroup.com.

