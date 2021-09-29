-
Colbert Media Group To Partner With Skyview Networks On The 'Murphy, Sam & Jodi' Show
by Tom Cunningham
September 30, 2021 at 1:20 AM (PT)
COLBERT MEDIA GROUP, whose morning show, MURPHY, SAM and JODI airs on over 60 stations nationwide, has announced a partnership with SKYVIEW NETWORKS for sales and services.
SKYVIEW NETWORKS Exec. VP JEANNE-MARIE CONDO said, “MURPHY, SAM and JODI are a very successful morning drive team airing on strong AC stations. They connect in a meaningful way that resonates and starts listeners’ days out just right.”
For more about the show, contact june@colbertmediagroup.com.