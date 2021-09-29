Britney Spears (Photo: Tinseltown / Shutterstock.com)

BRITNEY SPEARS will no longer have her father JAMIE managing her estate after he was suspended from his role as conservator of the singer’s estate.

A LOS ANGELES judge suspended the legal oversight of her father, designating a replacement selected by the singer and her attorney.

Certified public accountant JOHN ZABEL has been appointed as temporary conservator of her estate.

Both sides will discuss when there will be another court hearing.

The conservatorship of BRITNEYs person, managed by JODI MONTGOMERY, remains in place.

