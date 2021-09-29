Wilson

SALEM MEDIA GROUP Contemporary Christian KFIS (104.1 THE FISH)/PORTLAND welcomes SUE WILSON as Marketing & Promotions Director. She'll also serve in that capacity for the Religious KPDQ (93.9)/PORTLAND and Conservative Talk KPAM (AM 860 THE ANSWER)/PORTLAND.



This is a SALEM homecoming for WILSON, as she served as the very first PD for sister station WFHM (95.5 THE FISH)/CLEVELAND. Then, for 12 years, she was VP/Operations for AKRON's RUBBER CITY RADIO GROUP and PD of Country WQMX before launching SUE WILSON CREATIVE in 2018 (NET NEWS 8/8/18).



OM CHRIS KELLY shared, “We're thrilled to have SUE join our team here and helping us take our stations here in PORTLAND to the next level!”



Current Marketing/Promotions Director JULIA HARRISON will continue through the end of OCTOBER to help with the transition.

WILSON and her husband, 30-year RUBBER CITY RADIO Classic Rock WONE/AKRON veteran TIM DAUGHERTY, announced plans to relocate to PORTLAND earlier this week (NET NEWS 9/29).

