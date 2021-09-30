Pursuing Sun-Times

The board of CHICAGO PUBLIC MEDIA voted WEDNESDAY (9/29) to approve a non-binding letter of intent to pursue a merger that would make the CHICAGO SUN-TIMES a subsidiary of the public radio company, which owns noncommercial News-Talk WBEZ/CHICAGO and VOCALO. ROBERTFEDER.COM, which broke and confirmed the partnership story yesterday, reports that the proposed deal is targeted for completion by the end of 2021.

At the board meeting, MATT MOOG, who has been serving as Interim CEO for the past year, was confirmed as CEO.

