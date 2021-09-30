Neff

A celebration of life ceremony honoring the late SEVEN MOUNTAINS MEDIA Country WNBT-WZBF (BIGFOOT COUNTRY) and Classic Hits WOGA-WNDA-A/MANSFIELD, PA Market Mgr. and WOGA midday host MICHAEL NEFF will be held on SATURDAY, OCTOBER 9th at the CHURCH OF THE NEW COVENANT in MANSFIELD, PA.

The 10a (ET) ceremony will be followed by a catered luncheon at noon and the spreading of NEFF's ashes at the historic railroad bridge he loved, north of CEDAR RUN, PA on the PINE CREEK RAIL TRAIL, with transportation from the church provided. RSVPs will be appreciated at (570) 529-0255.

NEFF passed away from COVID-19 on DECEMBER 31st at 68 (NET NEWS 1/21).

