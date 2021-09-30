Stei

ROCKET RADIO Classic Rock KBSZ-A/K247CF (97.3 THE RATTLER)/PHOENIX is adding BOB STEI for nights. STEI's "EVENING WITH BOB STEI" debuts MONDAY (10/4) on the station, which also carries STEI's syndicated weekend show, "GRUNGE GARAGE."

STEI continues to track mornings on ASO INC. Classic Hits KNGS-LP-K272GD (KKDJ)/FRESNO.

Additionally, "GRUNGE GARAGE" has added a new affiliate in POST ROCK COMMUNICATIONS Classic Rock KZFX (Z93.7)/RIDGECREST, CA.

Reach STEI at grungegaragestei@gmail.com.

