Bob Stei To Host Nights On KBSZ (97.3 The Rattler)/Phoenix
September 30, 2021 at 5:29 AM (PT)
ROCKET RADIO Classic Rock KBSZ-A/K247CF (97.3 THE RATTLER)/PHOENIX is adding BOB STEI for nights. STEI's "EVENING WITH BOB STEI" debuts MONDAY (10/4) on the station, which also carries STEI's syndicated weekend show, "GRUNGE GARAGE."
STEI continues to track mornings on ASO INC. Classic Hits KNGS-LP-K272GD (KKDJ)/FRESNO.
Additionally, "GRUNGE GARAGE" has added a new affiliate in POST ROCK COMMUNICATIONS Classic Rock KZFX (Z93.7)/RIDGECREST, CA.
Reach STEI at grungegaragestei@gmail.com.