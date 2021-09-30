-
Nickelodeon's Official 'Spongebob Squarepants' Rewatch Show To Debut October 7th
by Perry Michael Simon
September 30, 2021 at 5:38 AM (PT)What do you think? Add your comment below.
-
The official "SPONGEBOB SQUAREPANTS" rewatch show with superfans FRANKIE GRANDE and HECTOR NAVARRO, announced by VIACOMCBS at the IAB's PODCAST UPFRONT in MAY (NET NEWS 5/13), now has a trailer and a launch date.
The show, now sporting the title "SPONGEBOB BINGEPANTS," is set for an OCTOBER 7th debut and will post 40 episodes. The show, co-produced by VIACOMCBS' NICKELODEON and iHEARTRADIO, will feature guests including voice artists CAROLYN LAWRENCE and MR. LAWRENCE, co-Exec. Producer JENNIE MONICA, and layout artist KENNY PITTENGER.