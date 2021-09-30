Coming Next Week

The official "SPONGEBOB SQUAREPANTS" rewatch show with superfans FRANKIE GRANDE and HECTOR NAVARRO, announced by VIACOMCBS at the IAB's PODCAST UPFRONT in MAY (NET NEWS 5/13), now has a trailer and a launch date.

The show, now sporting the title "SPONGEBOB BINGEPANTS," is set for an OCTOBER 7th debut and will post 40 episodes. The show, co-produced by VIACOMCBS' NICKELODEON and iHEARTRADIO, will feature guests including voice artists CAROLYN LAWRENCE and MR. LAWRENCE, co-Exec. Producer JENNIE MONICA, and layout artist KENNY PITTENGER.

