Partnering With Burr

BETMGM has signed a "content partnership" deal with BILL BURR that will find the comedian integrating BETMGM sports gambling data and promotional offers into his ALL THINGS COMEDY podcasts "BILL BURR'S MONDAY MORNING PODCAST" and "ANYTHING BETTER."

BETMGM Chief Revenue Officer MATT PREVOST said, "BILL BURR has one of the funniest, most distinctive and outspoken voices in comedy. We look forward to seeing BETMGM content incorporated into his podcast and broader social channels."

« see more Net News