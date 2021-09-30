Now With iHeart

FOX SPORTS RADIO weekend host and SIRIUSXM MAD DOG SPORTS RADIO host GEORGE WRIGHSTER’s “WRIGHSTER OR WRONG” and “PAC-12 APOSTLES” are now on the iHEARTPODCAST NETWORK. The shows are produced by the former JACKSONVILLE JAGUARS and NEW YORK GIANTS tight end’s UNAFRAIDSHOW.COM. In addition, WRIGHSTER and FSR weekday host DOUG GOTTLIEB are producing a new podcast hosted by former UCLA basketball forward KRIS JOHNSON, “KJ LIVE,” a version of JOHNSON’s YOUTUBE video series, to be included in GOTTLIEB’s “ALL BALL WITH DOUG GOTTLIEB” podcast feed.

“I’m extremely excited and blessed to be joining the iHEARTPODCAST NETWORK,” said WRIGHSTER. “Our family of podcasts will add fearless, quality content and entertainment for the listeners. Buckle up. The ride will be fun.”

“Partnering with DOUG GOTTLIEB and GEORGE WRIGHSTER gives me the opportunity to expand my audience through the iHEARTPODCAST NETWORK,” said JOHNSON. “I'm excited to introduce new voices in both sports and entertainment to the platform.”

« see more Net News