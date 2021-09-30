Celebrating Podcasting

ACAST is promoting INTERNATIONAL PODCAST DAY TODAY (9/30) with a campaign featuring podcasters talking about the shows that inspired them.

THe messages from creators included in the "Made of Podcasts" campaign are being dynamically inserted across ACAST's catalog of over 30,000 shows and via social media.

VP/Marketing Communications & Brand LIZZY POLLOTT said, “We’re proud that ACAST is home to podcasts of all shapes and sizes, all around the world. We wanted to take a moment to celebrate them and their work -- and what better time than INTERNATIONAL PODCAST DAY?

“The thing I love most about working in podcasting is that it’s such a unique, supportive, and empowering place for people who want to create. Our Made of Podcasts campaign spotlights that sense of community, while bringing listeners recommendations and stories from some of our most-loved creators.”

