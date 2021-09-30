Shaw

SOUTHERN BROADCAST MEDIA Classic Hits WTOB-A-W242CC-W244EM/WINSTON-SALEM, NC morning host RALPH SHAW has retired after nearly 50 years on radio.

SHAW, who started his career at WIFM/ELKIN, NC in 1972, has worked at stations across NORTH CAROLINA and WASHINGTON, DC and served as a network news correspondent for ABC, CBS, NBC, AP, UPI, and NPR. He was co-host with BRAD KRANTZ of the morning show at WKRR (ROCK 92)/GREENSBORO in 1987-91 and served as an assignment editor at NBC affiliate WFMY-TV.

