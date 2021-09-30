The stolen vehicle

The office that houses CUMULUS MEDIA's four stations in WICHITA FALLS, TX became a crime scene in the early morning hours on TUESDAY (9/27). According to local media reports, an employee called police around 5a (CT) when he arrived at work to find the building had been ransacked and burglarized.

WICHITA FALLS POLICE DEPARTMENT Public Information Officer Sgt. CHARLIE EIPPER described "extensive damage" to local televsion station KFXD, but did not provide an estimate. Among the items stolen was a station vehicle for Country KOLI (94.9 THE OUTLAW), a CHEVROLET pickup truck, which was later recovered from a ditch behind a local truck stop. See below for video footage of the truck being pulled from the ditch.

Police have released security camera images of the masked suspect, and are asking for the public's help in identifying him.

In addition to KOLI, CUMULUS' WICHITA FALLS stations are Country KLUR, Classic Rock KYYI (THE BEAR 104.7) and Top 40 KQXC (HOT 103.9).

