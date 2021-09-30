Loede (Photo: Outkick)

CLEVELAND sports reporter MATT LOEDE died WEDNESDAY (9/29) of cancer at 46.

LOEDE covered the BROWNS for AUDACY Sports WKRK (92.3 THE FAN)/CLEVELAND in 2011-13, served as Sports Director at METRO NETWORKS/CLEVELAND since 2008 and as a news and traffic anchor before that, and produced "CHALLENGE FOR TODAY" for CLEVELAND BAPTIST CHURCH and the BAPTIST RADIO NEWORK. He served as AP RADIO's CLEVELAND sports stringer for many years and most recently wrote for NEOSPORTSINSIDERS.COM and OUTKICK.

