Patty Morris

After 20+ years with CAPITOL RECORDS, SVP/Adult Formats PATTY MORRIS is leaving her post and will spend some quality time with her family before moving on to her next opportunity.

During her long run at CAPITOL, MORRIS has been instrumental in establishing and growing the careers of HALSEY, KATY PERRY, SAM SMITH, LEWIS CAPALDI, DUNCAN LAWRENCE, NIALL HORAN, TROYE SIVAN, and many others.

Commenting on her decision to make a move, MORRIS told ALL ACCESS, “It's been an absolute privilege to represent some of the greatest artists of our time at the most iconic label in the business. If I've learned anything during this crazy time, tomorrow is not guaranteed. So, I'm taking the next few months to focus on spending much needed time with my MOM, who I haven't seen in two years. Huge thanks to GREG MARELLA for his leadership and friendship."

CAPITOL President/Promotion & EVP/CAPITOL MUSIC GROUP GREG MARELLA had high praise for MORRIS, telling ALL ACCESS: “PATTY has been with CAPITOL MUSIC GROUP and UMG for over 20 years, and we want to thank her for the dedication and commitment she consistently demonstrated on behalf of our company, our artists and their music.

"PATTY's last day with us will be FRIDAY, OCTOBER 1, after which she can be reached at morepatty456@gmail.com. Please join us in wishing her the very best in her future endeavors."

