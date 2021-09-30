Top: Alexander, Everest-Blanks And Lower: Wessels, Foster

RADIO MILWAUKEE Triple A WYMS (88NINE RADIO MILWAUKEE)/MILWAUKEE has added four new weekenders to its team. Beginning this weekend, CHRIS ALEXANDER, ELEMENT EVEREST-BLANKS, ANTHONY FOSTER and DORIS WESSELS will each host air shifts.

WYMS PD DORI ZORI said, "We are incredibly excited to bring these four unique voices to our airwaves! Each new DJ adds another layer of musical perspective to our programming team that will enrich the music we share with MILWAUKEE."

