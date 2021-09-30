Yola (Photo: Joseph Ross Smith)

OPRY NEXTSTAGE has named EASY EYE SOUND's YOLA as its featured artist for OCTOBER. The program, developed by OPRY ENTERTAINMENT GROUP and the GRAND OLE OPRY, to highlight a new artist every month, has previously featured artists like NIKO MOON, HAILEY WHITTERS, PARKER McCOLLUM and LAINEY WILSON.

YOLA will take the GRAND OLE OPRY stage on OCTOBER 2nd at 7p (CT); She will also join CHRIS STAPLETON on tour, with dates including MADISON SQUARE GARDEN (10/8) and two nights at BRIDGESTONE ARENA in NASHVILLE (10/22 and 10/23).

