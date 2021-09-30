Pictured (L-R) Santana, Prado and Dembek

BMLG RECORDS has announced the departure of Sr. National Dir./Promotion & Marketing MICHELLE TIGARD KAMMERER this FRIDAY (10/1). She is leaving after seven years with the label for an opportunity that will be announced soon.

At the same time, the label has promoted three other members of its promotion team, with LIZ SANTANA rising from Dir. to Sr. Dir./EAST Promotion; STELLA PRADO upped from Dir. to Sr./Dir. WEST Promotion; and KYLIE DEMBEK promoted from Coord./Promotion to the newly created Mgr./Strategic Planning role.

SANTANA has been with BMLG RECORDS for over six years, and, before that, was with a boutique public relations firm in PALM BEACH. PRADO joined BMLG in 2016 after spending 21 years at KOST/LOS ANGELES, where she started as an intern and ended as PD. DEMBEK moved to NASHVILLE after working at WKLB/BOSTON in college, and had internship experience with the GRAND OLE OPRY and CMA.

“While we will miss MICHELLE, we are very excited for her new opportunity and wish her the absolute best,” said BMLG RECORDS SVP/Promotion and Marketing MATTHEW HARGIS.

“We are so incredibly excited to promote LIZ, STELLA and KYLIE,” said HARGIS. “Since joining the Ape Den, LIZ and STELLA have been a key part of the label’s success in their respective regions. With their newly expanded roles, it's very exciting to see them continue to grow as executives. Additionally, it gives us great pleasure to create a new role inside the department and promote KYLIE."

With DEMBEK's promotion, BMLG RECORDS is now looking to hire a new Promotions Coordinator. Resumes can be sent here.

« see more Net News